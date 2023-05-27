SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Takes $790,000 Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,348 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,360 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of American Express by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,480 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Argus lifted their target price on American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Express Price Performance

In other American Express news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $157.24 on Friday. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $182.15. The company has a market cap of $116.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.38.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is 25.24%.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the payment services company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

