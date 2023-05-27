SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Takes $575,000 Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,460 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CRH by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in CRH by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in CRH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in CRH by 1,080.2% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CRH alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.33.

CRH Stock Up 0.8 %

CRH Increases Dividend

CRH opened at $48.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67. CRH plc has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $52.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.67.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from CRH’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th.

About CRH

(Get Rating)

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The Americas Materials segment provides asphalt paving services and produces materials such as cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.