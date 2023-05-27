SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 11,485 Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 928.6% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. WJ Interests LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE CP opened at $77.05 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $65.17 and a one year high of $83.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $71.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.97.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.54%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. provides rail freight transportation services. It offers rail services linking Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company was founded on June 22, 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

