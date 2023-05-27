SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Invests $731,000 in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,599 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LSXMA. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 7,677,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,288,000 after purchasing an additional 352,802 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,160,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,290,000 after purchasing an additional 75,828 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,170,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,074,000 after purchasing an additional 213,037 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 167.3% in the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,486,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,660,000 after buying an additional 1,556,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,911,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,780,000 after buying an additional 73,010 shares in the last quarter. 29.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

Shares of LSXMA opened at $28.45 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $25.05 and a twelve month high of $45.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.27). The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Research analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark cut their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Insider Transactions at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $663,226.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,791.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $663,226.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,791.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $21,384,734.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,670,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,071,071.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 51,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,825 and have sold 432,401 shares valued at $32,257,898. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

Featured Articles

