SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 14,341 BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of BCE by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 71,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 21,309 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BCE by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter worth $256,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BCE by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 97,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 18,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BCE by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,842,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,949,000 after purchasing an additional 254,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

BCE stock opened at $45.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.88 and a 12-month high of $55.13. The stock has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.65 and its 200 day moving average is $45.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.714 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 131.92%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered BCE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.72.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

