SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Buys New Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $2,869,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,437,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on ZBH shares. FIG Partners raised shares of Zimmer Biomet to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $144.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.67.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $127.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.65, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.91 and its 200 day moving average is $126.80. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.39 and a 1 year high of $149.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.25. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.86%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Further Reading

