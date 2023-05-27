Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Round Hill Asset Management

Round Hill Asset Management lessened its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. Round Hill Asset Management’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the third quarter worth $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 138.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 230.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In related news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $1,426,084.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,531,245.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $401,323.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $1,426,084.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,531,245.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SYF stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.90. 3,846,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,174,048. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $26.59 and a fifty-two week high of $40.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 14.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 16.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYF has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.53.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

