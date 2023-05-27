Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL) Short Interest Down 67.3% in May

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 67.3% from the April 30th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,136. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $23.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.07.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $0.5234 dividend. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th.

