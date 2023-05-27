Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 94.1% from the April 30th total of 39,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Synaptogenix Stock Down 4.5 %

Synaptogenix stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,840. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.98. Synaptogenix has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $8.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synaptogenix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Platform Technology Partners boosted its stake in shares of Synaptogenix by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 25,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,106 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synaptogenix by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptogenix in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synaptogenix by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 222,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.99% of the company’s stock.

Synaptogenix Company Profile

Synaptogenix, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company with product candidates in pre-clinical and clinical development. It focuses on developing a product platform based upon a drug candidate called Bryostatin-1 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company is also evaluating therapeutic applications of bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and Niemann-pick type C disease.

