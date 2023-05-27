S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on S&W Seed from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.
S&W Seed Stock Up 3.4 %
Shares of S&W Seed stock opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.44. The stock has a market cap of $51.98 million, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. S&W Seed has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $2.14.
Institutional Trading of S&W Seed
S&W Seed Company Profile
S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. Its product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.
Further Reading
