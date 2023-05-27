S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on S&W Seed from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Shares of S&W Seed stock opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.44. The stock has a market cap of $51.98 million, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. S&W Seed has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $2.14.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in shares of S&W Seed by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,075,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 72,084 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 627,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 181.5% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 485,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 313,146 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 1,150.0% in the first quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 401,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 369,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of S&W Seed by 8.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 197,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 14,810 shares during the period.

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. Its product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

