Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) Short Interest Down 29.5% in May

Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a drop of 29.5% from the April 30th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered Superior Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Superior Gold Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of SUPGF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.13. 112,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,773. Superior Gold has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.19.

Superior Gold Company Profile

Superior Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. It owns the Plutonic Gold operations located in Australia. The company was founded on July 4, 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

