Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Stock Holdings Raised by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Sunoco by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Sunoco by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 34,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunoco by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 71,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Sunoco by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 549,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,675,000 after buying an additional 25,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Sunoco by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 6,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco Price Performance

SUN stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $42.70. 133,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,852. Sunoco LP has a 1-year low of $34.26 and a 1-year high of $48.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.09 and a 200-day moving average of $44.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Sunoco Increases Dividend

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.20. Sunoco had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 41.03%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sunoco LP will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.842 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. This is a positive change from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Sunoco’s payout ratio is currently 89.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SUN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sunoco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.29.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through Fuel Distribution and Marketing and All Other segments. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products, which it supplies to third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

