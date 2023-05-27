Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) Short Interest Down 26.2% in May

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the April 30th total of 29,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Sunlands Technology Group Stock Down 9.9 %

Sunlands Technology Group stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.11. 21,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,258. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.22. Sunlands Technology Group has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $15.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.83 million, a PE ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Trading of Sunlands Technology Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sunlands Technology Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.14% of Sunlands Technology Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sunlands Technology Group

Sunlands Technology Group operates as a holding company, which engages in online post-secondary and professional education. It offers various degree-and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses through online platforms. It also provides online professional courses and educational content to help students prepare for professional certification exams and attain professional skills.

