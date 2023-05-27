Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, an increase of 360.0% from the April 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SUBCY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Subsea 7 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Subsea 7 from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Subsea 7 Trading Up 0.9 %

OTCMKTS:SUBCY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.46. 9,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,890. Subsea 7 has a 52-week low of $7.06 and a 52-week high of $14.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.61. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.26 and a beta of 1.78.

Subsea 7 Increases Dividend

Subsea 7 ( OTCMKTS:SUBCY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Subsea 7 had a return on equity of 1.11% and a net margin of 1.00%. Equities analysts expect that Subsea 7 will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a $0.3854 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Subsea 7’s previous dividend of $0.11. This represents a dividend yield of 3.26%.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

