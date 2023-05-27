Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $21.02

Shares of Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.02 and traded as low as $19.55. Sturgis Bancorp shares last traded at $19.55, with a volume of 882 shares.
The company has a market cap of $41.84 million, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.99.
Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.86 million during the quarter.
Sturgis Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company of Sturgis Bank & Trust Company, which engages in accepting deposits from the general public and making single family mortgage loans, as well as consumer and commercial loans. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial, Commercial Real Estate and Commercial Construction, Consumer, Residential and Residential Construction, and Home Equity.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sturgis Bancorp (STBI)
