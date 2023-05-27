Streakk Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $532.18 Million (STKK)

Streakk (STKK) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. Streakk has a total market capitalization of $532.18 million and approximately $281,301.03 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Streakk has traded 36.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Streakk token can currently be purchased for about $53.22 or 0.00198382 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Streakk Profile

Streakk was first traded on May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Streakk’s official website is www.streakk.io. Streakk’s official message board is medium.com/@streakkofficial. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Streakk

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 56.78382885 USD and is up 2.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $247,294.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streakk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streakk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

