StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of voxeljet from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Shares of voxeljet stock opened at $1.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average of $2.11. The stock has a market cap of $17.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.50. voxeljet has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.14.

voxeljet ( NASDAQ:VJET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.99 million during the quarter. voxeljet had a negative net margin of 46.96% and a negative return on equity of 38.77%.

voxeljet AG engages in the provision of three-dimensional (3D) printers and provides parts services to industrial and commercial customers. It operates through the Systems and Services segments. The Systems segments focuses on the manufacture and sale of 3D printers, from the sale of consumables, as well as from lease, maintenance and extended warranty agreements with customers.

