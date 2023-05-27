StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of voxeljet from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th.
voxeljet Trading Up 6.6 %
Shares of voxeljet stock opened at $1.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average of $2.11. The stock has a market cap of $17.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.50. voxeljet has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.14.
voxeljet Company Profile
voxeljet AG engages in the provision of three-dimensional (3D) printers and provides parts services to industrial and commercial customers. It operates through the Systems and Services segments. The Systems segments focuses on the manufacture and sale of 3D printers, from the sale of consumables, as well as from lease, maintenance and extended warranty agreements with customers.
