StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of RADCOM from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

RADCOM Stock Performance

RDCM stock opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.13. RADCOM has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90. The firm has a market cap of $146.15 million, a PE ratio of -121.86 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About RADCOM

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in RADCOM by 114.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in RADCOM during the second quarter worth $123,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in RADCOM by 11.8% during the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 180,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in RADCOM during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP boosted its stake in shares of RADCOM by 3.5% during the third quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,621,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,463,000 after purchasing an additional 55,489 shares during the period. 23.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RADCOM Ltd. is engaged in the provision of cloud-native, network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators. Its solutions include RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel, Zohar Zisapel, and Nava Zisapel on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

