StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of RADCOM from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.
RADCOM Stock Performance
RDCM stock opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.13. RADCOM has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90. The firm has a market cap of $146.15 million, a PE ratio of -121.86 and a beta of 0.87.
About RADCOM
RADCOM Ltd. is engaged in the provision of cloud-native, network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators. Its solutions include RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel, Zohar Zisapel, and Nava Zisapel on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
