StockNews.com Downgrades Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) to Hold

May 27th, 2023

StockNews.com lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSRGet Rating) (TSE:QSR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

QSR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, February 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.87.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:QSR opened at $73.22 on Tuesday. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $46.68 and a twelve month high of $74.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.59. The company has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSRGet Rating) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 67.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $1,086,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,444,301.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $2,422,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,574,231.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 15,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $1,086,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,444,301.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,772 shares of company stock worth $7,366,731. 1.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QSR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 73.6% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,076 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,798,000 after buying an additional 185,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

