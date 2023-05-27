StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ONCT. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Brookline Capital Management downgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oncternal Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.77.

Oncternal Therapeutics Price Performance

ONCT stock opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.55. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $1.87.

Insider Activity

Oncternal Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ONCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,831.36% and a negative return on equity of 71.49%. The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oncternal Therapeutics news, CEO James B. Breitmeyer bought 100,000 shares of Oncternal Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.29 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,497.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 160,000 shares of company stock worth $46,650 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oncternal Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 18.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 643,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 99,934 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $585,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 136.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 356,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 205,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 118.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 295,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 160,100 shares during the last quarter. 16.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Zilovertamab, ONCT-216, ONCT-808 and ONCT-534. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in September 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

