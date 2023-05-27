StockNews.com Begins Coverage on GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Shares of GSIT stock opened at $5.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.09. The firm has a market cap of $128.09 million, a P/E ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 0.94. GSI Technology has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $7.30.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GSI Technology by 118.5% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 409,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 221,881 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 75,282.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 29,360 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in GSI Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in GSI Technology by 167.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in GSI Technology by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. 21.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GSI Technology, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment.

