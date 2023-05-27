Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for May 26th (ANF, ENTG, FLIC, IMAX, INT, KN, MAN, MDT, MXL, NM)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, May 26th:
Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Knowles (NYSE:KN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
