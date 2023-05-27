Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for May 26th (ANF, ENTG, FLIC, IMAX, INT, KN, MAN, MDT, MXL, NM)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, May 26th:

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

