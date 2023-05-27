Stifel Nicolaus Raises FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Price Target to $419.00

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $408.00 to $419.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an equal weight rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 24th. SpectralCast restated an initiates rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $445.78.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $388.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $404.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $417.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $345.92 and a 1 year high of $474.13.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The business had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

Insider Activity

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.82, for a total transaction of $316,974.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92 shares in the company, valued at $37,243.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 783 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.82, for a total transaction of $316,974.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,243.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.58, for a total transaction of $124,021.26. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,328.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,537 shares of company stock worth $6,404,608 over the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of FactSet Research Systems

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

