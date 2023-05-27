Stem (NYSE:STEM) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on STEM. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Stem from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Stem from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Stem in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a market perform rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Stem from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Stem from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stem has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.42.

Shares of STEM stock opened at $4.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.85. Stem has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $18.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 2.06.

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Stem had a negative return on equity of 26.02% and a negative net margin of 37.59%. The business had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Stem will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stem declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 81.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Kim Homenock sold 27,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $181,863.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,592.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Stem news, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 13,216 shares of Stem stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $83,657.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,301.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kim Homenock sold 27,063 shares of Stem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $181,863.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,592.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,132 shares of company stock valued at $297,875. Company insiders own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Telemark Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stem by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Stem by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Stem during the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Stem by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,490,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,887,000 after purchasing an additional 54,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stem by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 62,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

