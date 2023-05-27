Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $82.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

STLD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup cut Steel Dynamics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Steel Dynamics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.63.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $95.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.41 and a 200-day moving average of $108.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.48. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $62.44 and a 1-year high of $136.46.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 16.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Dynamics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STLD. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 111.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,498,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,514,000 after buying an additional 1,316,499 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 895.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,347,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,848 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,182,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,985,000 after purchasing an additional 994,643 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $90,665,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 9.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,198,000 after purchasing an additional 800,656 shares in the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Steel Dynamics

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.