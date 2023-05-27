STASIS EURO (EURS) Price Tops $1.07 on Major Exchanges

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 27th. STASIS EURO has a total market capitalization of $132.97 million and approximately $22,216.40 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STASIS EURO token can now be purchased for about $1.07 or 0.00004015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURO Profile

STASIS EURO was first traded on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet.

STASIS EURO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS EURS (EURS) is a stablecoin pegged to the euro created by STASIS, a Maltese fintech company. It offers stability, security, and fast transactions for everyday use, and can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is backed by euros held in reserve to provide protection against volatility.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

