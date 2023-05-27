Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,041 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 130,843 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $37,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,852,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,750,578,000 after buying an additional 1,486,459 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,894,257 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,782,790,000 after acquiring an additional 361,614 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,178,651 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,009,722,000 after acquiring an additional 560,149 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 18.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,811,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $892,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,362,230 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $531,933,000 after purchasing an additional 58,667 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks stock opened at $98.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.45. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $70.35 and a 1 year high of $115.48.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.31.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

