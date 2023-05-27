SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) Short Interest Down 76.8% in May

SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, a decrease of 76.8% from the April 30th total of 223,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 266,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
SQI Diagnostics Price Performance
SQIDF remained flat at $0.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.06. SQI Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.16.
SQI Diagnostics Company Profile
