SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) Short Interest Down 76.8% in May

SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, a decrease of 76.8% from the April 30th total of 223,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 266,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SQI Diagnostics Price Performance

SQIDF remained flat at $0.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.06. SQI Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.16.

Get SQI Diagnostics alerts:

SQI Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

SQI Diagnostics, Inc engages in developing and selling testing kits, services, and automated testing systems to clinical laboratories, hospitals, clinicians, and diagnostic testing companies. It operates through the following segments: Development of Organ Health Diagnostic Tests; COVID-19-Related Diagnostics Tests; Direct-to-Consumer Tests for Celiac and Rheumatoid Arthritis Diseases; and Distribution of Existing COVID-19 Polymerase Chain Reaction and Antigen Tests.

Receive News & Ratings for SQI Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SQI Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.