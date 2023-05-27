Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,900 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the April 30th total of 179,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 30.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SNMSF shares. TD Securities raised their price target on Spin Master from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. CIBC upgraded Spin Master from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Spin Master from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Spin Master from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Spin Master Stock Performance

Shares of Spin Master stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.92. 6,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,674. Spin Master has a 52-week low of $22.41 and a 52-week high of $39.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.00.

Spin Master Cuts Dividend

Spin Master Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%.

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toy products. It operates through the following segments: Toys, Entertainment, Digital Games, and Corporate and Other. The Toy segment is involved in the creation, design, manufacturing, licensing, and marketing of consumer products.

