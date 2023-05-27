Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,900 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the April 30th total of 179,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 30.4 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently issued reports on SNMSF shares. TD Securities raised their price target on Spin Master from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. CIBC upgraded Spin Master from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Spin Master from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Spin Master from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.
Spin Master Stock Performance
Shares of Spin Master stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.92. 6,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,674. Spin Master has a 52-week low of $22.41 and a 52-week high of $39.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.00.
Spin Master Cuts Dividend
Spin Master Company Profile
Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toy products. It operates through the following segments: Toys, Entertainment, Digital Games, and Corporate and Other. The Toy segment is involved in the creation, design, manufacturing, licensing, and marketing of consumer products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spin Master (SNMSF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.