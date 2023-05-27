Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Short Interest Update

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 974,400 shares, a decline of 32.8% from the April 30th total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 573,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently issued reports on SPRO shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 31st.
Institutional Trading of Spero Therapeutics
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Spero Therapeutics by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 337,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 80,572 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP grew its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 3,344,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after acquiring an additional 325,254 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Spero Therapeutics by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 410,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 67,400 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.
Spero Therapeutics Price Performance
Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.95. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 51.35% and a negative net margin of 50.18%. The business had revenue of $47.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spero Therapeutics will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.
About Spero Therapeutics
Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing treatments involving bacterial infections, including multi-drug resistant bacterial infections, and rare diseases Its pipeline product candidates include Tebipenem HBr, SPR720, and SPR206.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spero Therapeutics (SPRO)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.