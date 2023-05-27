Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Short Interest Update

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 974,400 shares, a decline of 32.8% from the April 30th total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 573,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SPRO shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

Get Spero Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Spero Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Spero Therapeutics by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 337,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 80,572 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP grew its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 3,344,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after acquiring an additional 325,254 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Spero Therapeutics by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 410,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 67,400 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of SPRO stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.77. 122,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,253. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.73. Spero Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $3.18.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.95. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 51.35% and a negative net margin of 50.18%. The business had revenue of $47.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spero Therapeutics will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spero Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing treatments involving bacterial infections, including multi-drug resistant bacterial infections, and rare diseases Its pipeline product candidates include Tebipenem HBr, SPR720, and SPR206.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.