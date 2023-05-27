SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Holdings Trimmed by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 464,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,047 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $58,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 305.1% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 17,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,161 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 17,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 9,540 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,574. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.21 and its 200 day moving average is $125.46. The company has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $110.55 and a 52-week high of $132.74.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

