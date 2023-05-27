SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Acquired by Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 7,854 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 961.7% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 377,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,326,000 after purchasing an additional 341,878 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,968 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $394,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $84.31. 4,570,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,979,055. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $95.18.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

