Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAAGet Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the April 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Spanish Broadcasting System Trading Up 10.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SBSAA traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.10. 225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,623. Spanish Broadcasting System has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $2.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average of $0.98.

Spanish Broadcasting System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc is a media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of Spanish-language content, including radio programs, television shows, music, and lives entertainment. It operates through Radio and Television segments. The company was founded by Pablo Raul Alarcon, Sr.

