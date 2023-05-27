Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 72.1% from the April 30th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SONVY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Sonova in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sonova from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.00.

SONVY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.71. 8,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,388. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.76. Sonova has a 12 month low of $41.59 and a 12 month high of $73.30.

Sonova Holding AG engages in the development and production of hearing care solutions. It operates through the Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants business segments. The Hearing Instruments segment includes the activities related to the design, development, production, distribution, and servicing of hearing instruments and related products.

