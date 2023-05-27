Solar Integrated Roofing Co. (OTCMKTS:SIRC) Short Interest Up 102.2% in May

Solar Integrated Roofing Co. (OTCMKTS:SIRC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 957,800 shares, an increase of 102.2% from the April 30th total of 473,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,708,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Solar Integrated Roofing Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SIRC remained flat at $0.02 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 25,777,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,577,673. Solar Integrated Roofing has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.06.
About Solar Integrated Roofing
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Solar Integrated Roofing (SIRC)
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
- Hot Inflation, What It Means For The Summer Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Solar Integrated Roofing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solar Integrated Roofing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.