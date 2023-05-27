Solar Integrated Roofing Co. (OTCMKTS:SIRC) Short Interest Up 102.2% in May

Solar Integrated Roofing Co. (OTCMKTS:SIRC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 957,800 shares, an increase of 102.2% from the April 30th total of 473,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,708,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Solar Integrated Roofing Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SIRC remained flat at $0.02 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 25,777,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,577,673. Solar Integrated Roofing has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.06.

About Solar Integrated Roofing

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. provides installation of solar panels and roofing for commercial and residential properties. Its projects include Desert Willows, Hacienda Heights, LTV Plaza, the Vineyards, Tuscan Hills, and Willowcrest Condos. The company was founded by Dave Massey on May 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

