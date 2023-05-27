Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) PT Lowered to $200.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 33.32% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $225.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $196.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.17.

Snowflake Price Performance

SNOW opened at $150.01 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.12. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $110.26 and a 12 month high of $205.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.18 and a beta of 0.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $589.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.57 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $1,407,218.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,823,161.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,053 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $1,407,218.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,823,161.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 57,564 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total value of $8,066,443.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,432.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 309,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,133,577 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 822.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Stories

