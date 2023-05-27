Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Cut to $148.00 by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Sanford C. Bernstein from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research lowered Snowflake from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Snowflake from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $188.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Snowflake from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $183.17.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $150.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.12. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $110.26 and a 52 week high of $205.66.

Insider Activity

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $589.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.57 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.72%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snowflake will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,053 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $1,407,218.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,902 shares in the company, valued at $21,823,161.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 60,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total transaction of $8,288,287.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,867,764.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,053 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $1,407,218.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,823,161.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 309,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,133,577. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

