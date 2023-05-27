SMG Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMGI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SMG Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

SMG Industries Stock Down 20.2 %

SMGI stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.15. The company had a trading volume of 948 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,028. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.18. SMG Industries has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.39.

SMG Industries Company Profile

SMG Industries, Inc engages in the provision of transportation services. The company was founded by Ailon Z. Grushkin and Richard A. Biele on January 7, 2008 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

