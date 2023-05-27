SMG Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMGI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SMG Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
SMG Industries Stock Down 20.2 %
SMGI stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.15. The company had a trading volume of 948 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,028. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.18. SMG Industries has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.39.
SMG Industries Company Profile
