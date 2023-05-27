Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Smart Powerr Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Smart Powerr stock opened at $2.01 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.98. Smart Powerr has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $4.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smart Powerr

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Smart Powerr stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.15% of Smart Powerr at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smart Powerr Company Profile

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the provision of energy savings and recycling products and services. It offers waste energy recycling projects for industrial applications and develops a Build-Operate-Transfer model to provide energy saving and recovery facilities for multiple energy intensive industries in China.

