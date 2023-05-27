Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.27.

SKX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

Shares of SKX opened at $51.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12-month low of $31.28 and a 12-month high of $54.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $49,316.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,903.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $49,316.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,903.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 9,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $426,897.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,627,840.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,805 shares of company stock worth $4,806,675 in the last three months. 24.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,802 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 585 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 50,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segment. The Wholesale segment includes department stores, family shoe stores, specialty running, and sporting goods retailers.

