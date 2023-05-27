Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF) Short Interest Update

Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 501,600 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the April 30th total of 698,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 358.3 days.

SKSBF remained flat at $14.25 on Friday. Skanska AB has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $18.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.32.

Skanska AB engages in the provision of construction and project development businesses. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Residential Development, Commercial Property Development, and Investment Properties. The Construction segment includes both building construction and civil construction.

