Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $77.77

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 77.77 ($0.97) and traded as high as GBX 80.50 ($1.00). Sirius Real Estate shares last traded at GBX 78.75 ($0.98), with a volume of 835,159 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 123 ($1.53) price target on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Sirius Real Estate Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 77.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 80.06. The stock has a market cap of £926.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 714.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.98.

Sirius Real Estate Company Profile

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

