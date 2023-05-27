SingularityNET (AGIX) 24-Hour Volume Tops $111.75 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00001155 BTC on popular exchanges. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $378.19 million and approximately $111.75 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00007171 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00020793 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00026009 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00017579 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000080 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26,834.76 or 0.99981535 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002399 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,293,604,879 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,219,881,811 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,293,604,878.7299604 with 1,219,881,810.8849297 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.31188651 USD and is up 12.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $114,680,054.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.