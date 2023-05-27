Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Posts Earnings Results

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $34.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 million. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 9.90%.

NYSEAMERICAN:SVM traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.99. 1,748,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,376. The stock has a market cap of $529.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.01. Silvercorp Metals has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $4.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 2,243.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,421,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,173 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 5,130.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,001,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 982,800 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,619,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,103,000 after acquiring an additional 507,151 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Silvercorp Metals during the 1st quarter worth $1,434,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,648,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 336,100 shares during the last quarter. 25.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from C$6.15 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

