Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $166.67.

SBNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Signature Bank from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Signature Bank in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signature Bank

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,171,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,082,941,000 after purchasing an additional 980,520 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,090,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $906,927,000 after acquiring an additional 55,225 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,369,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,496,000 after acquiring an additional 69,092 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,309,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,891,000 after acquiring an additional 14,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,100,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,742,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Stock Performance

About Signature Bank

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $0.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.52 and its 200-day moving average is $81.59. Signature Bank has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $226.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.