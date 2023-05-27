Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Siebert Financial from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Get Siebert Financial alerts:

Siebert Financial Price Performance

Shares of SIEB opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. Siebert Financial has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $3.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.40 million, a PE ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial ( NASDAQ:SIEB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $13.74 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siebert Financial stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,413 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.43% of Siebert Financial worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Siebert Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Siebert Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which provides brokerage and financial advisory services. It conducts the following lines of business through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Retail Brokerage Business, Investment Advisory Services, Insurance Services, Robo-Advisory Technology Development, and Prime Brokerage Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Siebert Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siebert Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.