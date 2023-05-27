Siacoin (SC) Trading Down 8% This Week

Siacoin (SC) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 27th. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $170.06 million and approximately $772,539.97 worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,661.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.77 or 0.00329181 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00013165 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $150.86 or 0.00565842 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00067257 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $112.81 or 0.00423101 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003764 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,153,982,991 coins. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.