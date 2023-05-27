Short Interest in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Grows By 156.8%

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, an increase of 156.8% from the April 30th total of 724,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 297,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WSBC. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on WesBanco from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on WesBanco from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on WesBanco from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WesBanco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on WesBanco from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at WesBanco

In other news, Director Robert J. Fitzsimmons bought 15,500 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.10 per share, for a total transaction of $358,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 46,908 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,574.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Jeffrey H. Jackson acquired 5,000 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.34 per share, for a total transaction of $111,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,787.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Fitzsimmons acquired 15,500 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.10 per share, for a total transaction of $358,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,574.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 22,000 shares of company stock worth $504,875. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WesBanco

WesBanco Stock Up 2.0 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 116.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSBC stock opened at $24.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. WesBanco has a twelve month low of $19.84 and a twelve month high of $41.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.90.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $151.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.27 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that WesBanco will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

WesBanco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.20%.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

Featured Stories

