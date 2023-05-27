Short Interest in Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Expands By 67.2%

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,600 shares, an increase of 67.2% from the April 30th total of 49,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 530,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of VONOY opened at $9.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.77. Vonovia has a 12 month low of $8.23 and a 12 month high of $19.32.

Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter. Vonovia had a negative return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. On average, analysts forecast that Vonovia will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.22%. Vonovia’s dividend payout ratio is currently -123.53%.

Vonovia SE is a holding company, which engages in the management of residential units. It operates through the following segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Other. The Rental segment combines all of the businesses that are aimed at the value-enhancing management of the company’s own residential units.

