Short Interest in Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Expands By 67.2%

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,600 shares, an increase of 67.2% from the April 30th total of 49,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 530,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Vonovia Price Performance
Shares of VONOY opened at $9.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.77. Vonovia has a 12 month low of $8.23 and a 12 month high of $19.32.
Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter. Vonovia had a negative return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. On average, analysts forecast that Vonovia will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Vonovia Cuts Dividend
Vonovia Company Profile
Vonovia SE is a holding company, which engages in the management of residential units. It operates through the following segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Other. The Rental segment combines all of the businesses that are aimed at the value-enhancing management of the company’s own residential units.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vonovia (VONOY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.