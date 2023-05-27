Short Interest in Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) Decreases By 68.8%

Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 327,500 shares, a drop of 68.8% from the April 30th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Virios Therapeutics Trading Up 19.0 %
Shares of VIRI stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.44. 1,463,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,967. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.45. Virios Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $9.11.
Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. As a group, analysts predict that Virios Therapeutics will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Virios Therapeutics Company Profile
Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. The company's lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Virios Therapeutics (VIRI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Virios Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virios Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.