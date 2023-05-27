Short Interest in Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) Decreases By 68.8%

Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 327,500 shares, a drop of 68.8% from the April 30th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Virios Therapeutics Trading Up 19.0 %

Shares of VIRI stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.44. 1,463,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,967. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.45. Virios Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $9.11.

Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. As a group, analysts predict that Virios Therapeutics will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Virios Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIRI. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Virios Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Virios Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Virios Therapeutics by 343.3% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 161,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 125,311 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Virios Therapeutics by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 241,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 93,800 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Virios Therapeutics by 576.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93,050 shares during the period. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. The company's lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

